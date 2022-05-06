‘Take to the streets’: Miss. activists to protest Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Activists are planning to rally at the Mississippi State Capitol Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s plan to overturn Roe v. Wade, a controversial ruling in 1973 that established a constitutional right to abortion.

The group, which calls the rally a “party for socialism and liberation,” is made up of social justice organizations and concerned citizens.

“The Supreme court has declared war against women and our basic rights to control our own bodies. Now is the time to fight back. Millions of people going into the streets would make it clear that without justice there can be no peace,” Bezaleel Jupiter said in a statement on behalf of the group.

“The elitist Supreme Court is threatening a war on women’s rights and the only force capable of putting a stop to them is the people of the United States mobilizing and organizing to defend our rights,” the group said.

The rally is 5:30 p.m. Friday, outside the Mississippi State Capitol.

