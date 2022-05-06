Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Mother charged after dropping baby out window

Mychae Goode
Mychae Goode(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother is behind bars after police say she dropped her baby out of a third-floor window.

Officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex along Midlothian Turnpike on May 5.

Police said a woman had thrown her daughter from the third-story window.

Angel Diamond, who lives nearby, says he saw six or seven police vehicles rush into the apartment complex.

“I went back there. That’s when the lady threw the baby out the window,” Diamond said. “Police had already arrested her and put her in the car, and they rushed the baby to the hospital.”

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he could tell the woman was upset, and when she let go of her baby, he was able to catch the child’s head before it hit the ground.

Richmond police said that child was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Neighbors at the apartment complex say they cannot believe this happened.

“It’s a baby. I don’t care if it’s the second window - look at it. For a baby to hit the ground, would have killed that baby instantly. Like, if that man probably hadn’t caught the baby,” Diamond said.

The mother, Mychae Goode, 27, is charged with felony child endangerment.

Goode was charged with child endangerment in Chesterfield back in 2019 related to an incident that killed her five-year-old son.

“I wish that baby good luck, and I hope the mama gets the help that she is seeking,” Diamond said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Smith at (804) 646-6870 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Goode is due back in court on June 1.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

The electric vehicle infrastructure in Mississippi will soon be expanding
The electric vehicle infrastructure in Mississippi will soon be expanding
Man dies after being hit by truck while riding bike on Hwy. 80 in Morton
Highland Colony development.
Board of Aldermen delays vote on proposed Highland Colony development
The electric vehicle infrastructure in Mississippi will soon be expanding