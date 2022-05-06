One person killed following two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett.

The information comes from Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Holley says one of the vehicles caught on fire after the crash. Authorities have not released any information at this time on what caused the crash or the condition of anyone else involved.

