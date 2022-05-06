Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

One person killed following two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett.

The information comes from Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Holley says one of the vehicles caught on fire after the crash. Authorities have not released any information at this time on what caused the crash or the condition of anyone else involved.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Colonial Circle Bridge will see renovations soon
Jackson applying for ARPA money to repair Colonial Circle, other closed bridges
Willie Nelson postpones Brandon show due to positive COVID-19 case in the band
Video games, spa day; the reason behind one end-of-year-charter school celebration
Video games, spa day: the reason behind one end-of-year charter school celebration
Getaway car found in TN
Casey White, Vicky White’s getaway car found in Tennessee