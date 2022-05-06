Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

One person killed following two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett; temporary road closure

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett.

The information comes from Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Holley says one of the vehicles caught on fire after the crash. Authorities have not released any information at this time on what caused the crash or the condition of anyone else involved.

There is a temporary road closure in the 1200 block of Highway 13 North. Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says the roadway in this area will be closed for the next couple of hours until Mississippi Highway Patrol is done investigating the wreck.

A detour has been set up using Burnham Road to Gabe Holcomb Road back to Highway 13, coming from the Puckett area and vice versa.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Jackson teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student
Jackson teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student
WLBT at 4p
Colonial Circle Bridge will see renovations soon
Jackson applying for ARPA money to repair Colonial Circle, other closed bridges
Willie Nelson postpones Brandon show due to positive COVID-19 case in the band