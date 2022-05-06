One person killed following two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett; temporary road closure

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett.

The information comes from Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Holley says one of the vehicles caught on fire after the crash. Authorities have not released any information at this time on what caused the crash or the condition of anyone else involved.

There is a temporary road closure in the 1200 block of Highway 13 North. Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says the roadway in this area will be closed for the next couple of hours until Mississippi Highway Patrol is done investigating the wreck.

A detour has been set up using Burnham Road to Gabe Holcomb Road back to Highway 13, coming from the Puckett area and vice versa.

