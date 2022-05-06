‘Mr. Mayor, I disagree’ | State rep. responds to Lumumba’s claim that Jackson is safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson representative is calling out Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba after he said during a Monday press conference that the city of Jackson is safe.

“Mr. Mayor, I disagree. My constituents disagree. Our city is not safe. I cannot remember a day that passed without a news story involving a murder, armed carjacking, home invasion, or shooting,” wrote District 64 Rep. Shanda Yates on social media this week.

“We have the highest per capita murder rate in the nation. We cannot make these problems go away by pretending they do not exist.”

Rep. Shanda Yates post on crime in Jackson. (WLBT)

Yates, an independent, was responding to the comments the mayor made at his Monday press conference in response to the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

Saturday, one person was killed, and five others were injured during the incident, which was held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“I would say to them that the city operates numerous events each year, and this is certainly a deviation from what we see,” he said. “We continue to pray for those that are affected... but I believe that our city is safe.”

Mayor says city of Jackson is safe

The mayor was asked what he would tell people who said they will no longer come to Jackson in the wake of the Mudbug shooting.

Lumumba went on to say that “most instances of violence that we see in our city are interpersonal. They aren’t random. That speaks to it as well.”

He said he could not speak to the details of the Mudbug shooting because Jackson Police Department does not have jurisdiction at the fairgrounds.

The festival shooting comes in what has already been a violent year in the capital city.

So far this year, 43 people have been killed in the capital city.

That’s six fewer than what was reported at this time in 2021, according to WLBT figures. However, the city still appears to be on track to see triple-digit homicides by the year’s end.

JPD reported 153 homicides in Jackson in 2021, the most on record. In 2020, 128 homicides were reported.

Lumumba said his office is taking steps to address crime, including setting up an office of violence interruption.

He told reporters Monday that Jackson’s crime problem is nuanced, and that it’s going to take everybody’s help to “reveal a safer environment for visitors and residents alike.”

Some help is on the way, in the form of additional judges, prosecutors, and public defenders.

During the 2022 legislative session, the state allocated American Rescue Plan Act money to provide funding for three additional circuit court judges, between four and six assistant district attorneys, and additional public defenders for Hinds County.

The additional personnel will help address a backlog of cases that built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the city’s rising crime rate, state and county leaders said at a press conference said Wednesday.

Yates also spoke at that gathering, saying the state is going to do more.

“Your state leaders understand what’s happening in Jackson. A lot of us live in Jackson, the entire Hinds County delegation, we live here, we work here, we have families here. We live in the crime that’s happening. We’re here to help fix the issue, and we are working on it every day.”

“We’ll continue to push for additional state funds and federal funds to be used in conjunction with JPD, Capitol Police... so that we can tackle this crime epidemic that is plaguing our city right now.”

Rep. Yates discusses crime in capital city

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.