Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with arson after setting Jackson apartment complex on fire

Timothy Tyrone Smith
Timothy Tyrone Smith(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged with first-degree arson after setting a Jackson apartment complex on fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says 39-year-old Timothy Tyrone Smith admitted to authorities that he started the fire at the North Hills Apartments in North Jackson on Friday afternoon.

One building appeared to be a total loss at the North Hill Apartments Friday.
One building appeared to be a total loss at the North Hill Apartments Friday.(WLBT)

Police received a call that shots had been fired in the area as well. However, Armon says they found no evidence of shots being fired inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 9
Hot temperatures are on the way for us this upcoming week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Balloon release held for Robert Davis, remembered for helping change lives of others
Balloon release held for Robert Davis, remembered for helping change lives of others
Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness
Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness
Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness