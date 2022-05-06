Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JPD investigating nine auto break-ins, one auto theft at Richard’s Disposal

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating nine auto break-ins and one auto theft that occurred Wednesday at Richard’s Disposal’s Hawkins Field location.

The incident occurred between 12:30 and 1 p.m., Wednesday. Vehicles broken into were believed to be owned by Richard’s employees. A vehicle that was stolen was owned by an employee of Hemphill’s Construction, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

“We have a video of the suspect. We’re trying to identify him by name right now,” he said. “As soon as I can identify the suspect and the complainant witness can pick him out, I’m going to make him famous.”

Hearn didn’t know if the vehicles were parked inside or outside the Hawkins Field fence.

The New Orleans-based Richard’s currently houses its Jackson operations efforts at the site.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently told the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority that Richard’s would have to vacate the property.

JMAA is the agency that owns Hawkins and oversees operations.

WLBT reached out to Richard’s, but no one picked up and we could not leave a message.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Eric Darnell Mosley
Durant man wanted for fleeing officers in Kosciusko
Rep. Yates discusses crime in capital city
Mayor Lumumba says Jackson is safe.
Mayor says city of Jackson is safe
Here are the unofficial results from McComb’s 2022 Democratic Primary election