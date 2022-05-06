JPD investigating nine auto break-ins, one auto theft at Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating nine auto break-ins and one auto theft that occurred Wednesday at Richard’s Disposal’s Hawkins Field location.

The incident occurred between 12:30 and 1 p.m., Wednesday. Vehicles broken into were believed to be owned by Richard’s employees. A vehicle that was stolen was owned by an employee of Hemphill’s Construction, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

“We have a video of the suspect. We’re trying to identify him by name right now,” he said. “As soon as I can identify the suspect and the complainant witness can pick him out, I’m going to make him famous.”

Hearn didn’t know if the vehicles were parked inside or outside the Hawkins Field fence.

The New Orleans-based Richard’s currently houses its Jackson operations efforts at the site.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently told the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority that Richard’s would have to vacate the property.

JMAA is the agency that owns Hawkins and oversees operations.

WLBT reached out to Richard’s, but no one picked up and we could not leave a message.

