Jackson teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student

By Josh Carter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WLBT) - A teenager from Jackson, Mississippi, has been charged with the abduction and rape of a Louisiana college student.

On Thursday, a student at Southeastern Louisiana University told police that she was forced into a stranger’s vehicle at gunpoint around 8 a.m.

She said she was then sexually assaulted off-campus and dropped off at a separate location.

Demetris Harris, 19, of Jackson, is now facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

He is not a student at Southeastern Louisiana University.

According to authorities, surveillance footage and tips from the community identified the white Suburban driven by Harris.

This led to his arrest four hours after the crime was reported.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

