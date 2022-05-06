Jackson applying for ARPA money to repair Colonial Circle, other closed bridges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson will be seeking federal funds to pay for repairs to four closed bridges, including one Northeast Jackson bridge that has been closed for more than a year.

At a special meeting Friday, the city council approved applying for its share of $100 million allocated to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Emergency Road and Bridge Fund.

If approved, money will go toward replacing bridges along Colonial Circle Drive, Swan Lake Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and McRaven Road.

The city recently opened bids on the Colonial replacement. CivilTech, a local engineering firm, is designing applications for the other three bridges. Acting City Engineer Robert Lee told the council that design work on the latter three projects is about 90 percent complete.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote asked why the council had to call a special meeting to vote on the applications.

“We’ve got bridges down for over a year in Ward 1 waiting to get repaired and it changes traffic (patterns), so I’m all for repairing bridges,” he said. “I’m curious why we find out about this with a 36-hour notice. Why wouldn’t this have been on the agenda for the previous meeting or why now, versus next Tuesday’s meeting?”

Lee said MDOT recently put out a call for applications, and that cities were only given a two-week window to apply. “I found out about the program on Wednesday. The deadline (to apply) is Sunday, and in order to apply in a timely manner, we need to go ahead and make this resolution and get it approved to include in our application,” he said.

Deputy City Attorney Terry Williamson said Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill authorizing the program about three weeks ago. “From my understanding, these are American Rescue Plan funds, so there’s probably a very tight timeline for them to be expended,” he said. “That’s just the way MDOT decided to handle it.”

It was unclear how much Jackson was applying for. The Colonial bridge was closed by the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction more than a year ago.

On Monday, the city announced that it was going to begin construction this week to replace the Mill Street bridge over Town Creek and that it was closing two more bridges, one on Alice Street near Raymond Road and one on Smallwood Drive near Woody Drive, at the behest of State Aid.

He said the wooden pilings holding the structures up are rotting away.

He said detours for people who drive those routes have been posted.

