Here are the unofficial results from McComb’s 2022 Democratic Primary election

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The unofficial results are in from the City of McComb’s 2022 Democratic Primary election.

City leaders say they’re still waiting on some affidavits and mail-in votes to be received.

This story will be updated with those results as they come in.

Democratic mayor

Quordiniah Lockley 474

Zachary Patterson 469

Joseph Williams 446

Write-in totals 8

Contest totals 1,408

Alderman

Donald Burks 102

Monica Dillon 385

Tabitha Isaac 427

Melvin Johnson 476

Write-in totals 3

Contest totals 1,408

Ward 1

Ed Silence 146

Write-in totals 26

Contest totals 260

Ward 2

Lynn Martin 191

Write-in totals 4

Contest totals 256

Ward 3

Devante Johnson 108

Terri Baylor 182

Write-in totals 2

Contest totals 296

Ward 4

Gerald Barnes 52

John Bates 111

Angela Ashley 40

Eddie Thompson 78

Write-in totals 1

Contest totals 285

Ward 5

Ronnie Brock 137

Bruce Mullins 172

Write-in totals 0

Contest totals 311

McComb is a city in Pike County, Mississippi.

The city had 12,413 residents as of 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau.

