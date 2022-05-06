Here are the unofficial results from McComb’s 2022 Democratic Primary election
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The unofficial results are in from the City of McComb’s 2022 Democratic Primary election.
City leaders say they’re still waiting on some affidavits and mail-in votes to be received.
Democratic mayor
- Quordiniah Lockley 474
- Zachary Patterson 469
- Joseph Williams 446
- Write-in totals 8
- Contest totals 1,408
Alderman
- Donald Burks 102
- Monica Dillon 385
- Tabitha Isaac 427
- Melvin Johnson 476
- Write-in totals 3
- Contest totals 1,408
Ward 1
- Ed Silence 146
- Write-in totals 26
- Contest totals 260
Ward 2
- Lynn Martin 191
- Write-in totals 4
- Contest totals 256
Ward 3
- Devante Johnson 108
- Terri Baylor 182
- Write-in totals 2
- Contest totals 296
Ward 4
- Gerald Barnes 52
- John Bates 111
- Angela Ashley 40
- Eddie Thompson 78
- Write-in totals 1
- Contest totals 285
Ward 5
- Ronnie Brock 137
- Bruce Mullins 172
- Write-in totals 0
- Contest totals 311
McComb is a city in Pike County, Mississippi.
The city had 12,413 residents as of 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau.
