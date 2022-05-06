Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Here are the unofficial results from McComb’s 2022 Democratic Primary election

2022 Election generic
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The unofficial results are in from the City of McComb’s 2022 Democratic Primary election.

City leaders say they’re still waiting on some affidavits and mail-in votes to be received.

This story will be updated with those results as they come in.

Democratic mayor

  • Quordiniah Lockley 474
  • Zachary Patterson 469
  • Joseph Williams 446
  • Write-in totals 8
  • Contest totals 1,408
Alderman
  • Donald Burks 102
  • Monica Dillon 385
  • Tabitha Isaac 427
  • Melvin Johnson 476
  • Write-in totals 3
  • Contest totals 1,408
Ward 1
  • Ed Silence 146
  • Write-in totals 26
  • Contest totals 260
Ward 2
  • Lynn Martin 191
  • Write-in totals 4
  • Contest totals 256
Ward 3
  • Devante Johnson 108
  • Terri Baylor 182
  • Write-in totals 2
  • Contest totals 296
Ward 4
  • Gerald Barnes 52
  • John Bates 111
  • Angela Ashley 40
  • Eddie Thompson 78
  • Write-in totals 1
  • Contest totals 285
Ward 5
  • Ronnie Brock 137
  • Bruce Mullins 172
  • Write-in totals 0
  • Contest totals 311

McComb is a city in Pike County, Mississippi.

The city had 12,413 residents as of 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau.

