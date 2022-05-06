Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: record breaking high temperatures possible into next week

Warming up over the weekend
Warming up over the weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A breezy west wind will continue into this evening before becoming calmer overnight as skies remain clear. It will also be slightly cooler tonight compared to recent nights. Expect low temperatures to fall to the middle and upper 50s by the early morning hours.

Nice and bright weather is on track to continue across the region into Mother’s Day weekend. Highs tomorrow will be close to normal for this time of year in the lower and middle 80s. We will trend slightly warmer by Sunday with temperatures forecast to peak around 90 degrees. Overall, it will be a beautiful weekend to spend outside and enjoy all the sunshine.

With upper-level ridging dominating much of the region into the week ahead, it will feel very summer-like as temperatures climb well-above average. In fact, record breaking highs in the middle 90s are possible through the middle of next week. We will also stay dry and rain free during this time. Temperatures will likely start to come down a bit as upper ridging breaks down by the end of the week. A few showers could also become possible during this time depending if a disturbance creeps in.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Beautiful weather in store for us behind our Thursday evening storms. Now this weekend looks...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather pattern following our Thursday evening storms! Hot conditions on the beginning Sunday of this weekend!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clearing, breezy, seasonable Friday; mid-Summer heat nearing
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable & breezy Friday; impending heat wave ahead
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: