First Alert Forecast: record breaking high temperatures possible into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A breezy west wind will continue into this evening before becoming calmer overnight as skies remain clear. It will also be slightly cooler tonight compared to recent nights. Expect low temperatures to fall to the middle and upper 50s by the early morning hours.

Nice and bright weather is on track to continue across the region into Mother’s Day weekend. Highs tomorrow will be close to normal for this time of year in the lower and middle 80s. We will trend slightly warmer by Sunday with temperatures forecast to peak around 90 degrees. Overall, it will be a beautiful weekend to spend outside and enjoy all the sunshine.

With upper-level ridging dominating much of the region into the week ahead, it will feel very summer-like as temperatures climb well-above average. In fact, record breaking highs in the middle 90s are possible through the middle of next week. We will also stay dry and rain free during this time. Temperatures will likely start to come down a bit as upper ridging breaks down by the end of the week. A few showers could also become possible during this time depending if a disturbance creeps in.

