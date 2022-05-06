First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather pattern following our Thursday evening storms! Hot conditions on the beginning Sunday of this weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Conditions are rather pleasant outside for us following the storms that moved through Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday, Highs fall to the low 80s, with Lows falling to the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday, our Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s with Lows falling to the low 60s. Low rain chances for both days. Partly sunny conditions.

Very pleasant conditions in store for us the next couple of days! We do see hotter temperatures returning to the area Sunday of this weekend!

Monday, Highs continue into the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions! Lows falling to the low 70s. Mostly clear conditions. Tuesday through Thursday temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. Mostly sunny conditions in store for us through that time. Rain chances possible Thursday.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.