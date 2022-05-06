First Alert Forecast: clearing, breezy, seasonable Friday; mid-Summer heat nearing

FRIDAY: Most of the rain and storms will exit before sunrise with clearing expected through Friday morning. Drier air will filter in the storm’s wake, bringing sunshine back through the day. Highs will range from the lower to middle 80s. A rogue shower or two is possible Friday afternoon – north of I-20, closer to the upper low. Expect lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly to partly clear skies.

WEEKEND PLANNER: While cooler than recent days, expect seasonable highs in the 80s Saturday with mostly sunny skies. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but the vast majority of the area will remain quiet and dry. Our expansive ridge will be asserting itself by Mother’s Day Sunday – highs on Sunday will run in the upper 80s and lower 90s; flirting with records amid mainly sunny skies.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Our expansive upper ridge will help to take highs to late July – early August levels – in the lower to middle 90s from through much of next week, flirting with record territory at times. The ridge may begin to break down a bit by mid-week – yielding a few chances for showers and storms. But, even with the ridge buckling, highs will likely remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s – still, well-above average for mid-May.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

