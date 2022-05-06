Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Northwest Jackson apartment complex

One building appeared to be a total loss at the North Hill Apartments Friday.
One building appeared to be a total loss at the North Hill Apartments Friday.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities responded to the North Hill Apartments Friday after a fire broke out there.

At least one unit appeared to be a total loss.

The fire broke out around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Police received a call that shots had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found an apartment building there on fire, Asst. Fire Chief Patrick Armon told reporters on the scene.

Armon said police were still investigating whether shots had been fired.

Officers are trying to locate the person who made the call to dispatchers but have not been able to.

The cause of the blaze also is unknown. Investigators are speaking to the person who lived in the unit where the fire started.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

(Left) Justin Gaudin, Karen Gonzales, Joseph & Elizabeth Rutland. (Right) Serena Allen Dubois,...
7 arrested in Pike Co. drug bust
Rep. Shanda Yates
‘Mr. Mayor, I disagree’ | State rep. responds to Lumumba’s claim that Jackson is safe
Jackson teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student
Jackson teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student
WLBT at 4p (May 6, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (May 6, 2022)