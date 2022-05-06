Fire breaks out at Northwest Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities responded to the North Hill Apartments Friday after a fire broke out there.

At least one unit appeared to be a total loss.

The fire broke out around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Police received a call that shots had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found an apartment building there on fire, Asst. Fire Chief Patrick Armon told reporters on the scene.

Armon said police were still investigating whether shots had been fired.

Officers are trying to locate the person who made the call to dispatchers but have not been able to.

The cause of the blaze also is unknown. Investigators are speaking to the person who lived in the unit where the fire started.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.

