Crystal Spring shooting victim charged with the murder of his girlfriend claims he’s being railroaded

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Gunfire struck a vehicle and a Crystal Springs home one year ago, taking the life of a young woman. Her boyfriend was also shot.

Months later, he was arrested by police. He claims he’s being railroaded for a crime he did not commit.

For one Crystal Springs family, mystery surrounds the shooting at a home on West Railroad Avenue north. In March of 2021, Lakiya Garrett was killed there.

She and Demario Wilson had just left a grocery store when he said he too was hit. He said he is a victim but is being treated like a criminal.

“I did not have a firearm, and I felt guilty because i was not able to protect her,” said Wilson when asked if he shot Garrett.

Speaking from his jail cell, Wilson denied shooting and killing his girlfriend. The 36-year-old said the two were inside his jeep when shots were fired at them.

“We didn’t even get to all the way under the carport. One gunshot hit the front of the truck,” said Wilson. “I saw it fired from across the street. One gunshot hit the truck, the front of it, cut the whole truck off. Another gunshot from a second person came.”

Wilson’s mother, Meshell Wilson, said she was on the phone with her son during the shooting. When the shots ended Garrett was hit in the head.

“I heard pow, pow, pow‚ pow, pow and I’m like, What is that?,” said Meshell Wilson. “And all he was saying was, Oh my God. No, no, Oh my God. He said, Somebody call the police. Call the police.”

Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill took on the case in September when he was named chief. He said Wilson never gave a statement about what happened, there is no record of gunshot residue testing and the investigation points to him.

“Evidence from the crime lab indicates that there was a shot from inside the vehicle,” said Chief Hemphill. “We’re going by the evidence of the crime lab plus the crime scene photos.”

Wilson was denied bond during his preliminary hearing.

Hemphill said he is currently facing several felony charges in Copiah County for incidents after Garrett’s death. His case is being bound over to the grand jury.

