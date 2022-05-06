Connect. Shop. Support Local.
CPS worker shot at, threatened in Jones County

Bobby "A.J." Louge, 21, was arrested overnight and charged with aggravated assault for...
Bobby "A.J." Louge, 21, was arrested overnight and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at a Child Protective Services field worker.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Jones County man is awaiting his first appearance on an aggravated assault charge after allegedly firing a shot at a worker from Child Protective Services.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded overnight to a report of a Child Protective Services social worker, who said she was shot at and threatened at a residence on Pittman Road in southwestern Jones County.

“It is a sad and terrible day when a CPS social worker doing her job to protect children comes under gunfire,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Thankfully, she was not hit by the bullet, although, it was certainly a traumatic event for her.”

The female CPS social worker, whose name is being withheld at this time, had responded to a child welfare concern at a residence on Pittman Road and was confronted by Bobby “A.J.” Louge.

Louge, 21, allegedly shot once at the social worker, who reported hearing the gunshot and the bullet whizzing by.

Louge then approached her, verbally threatening her.

The victim fled the scene in her vehicle and met deputies at a business location near Ellisville.

Louge was arrested later by JCSD deputies and charged with aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Jones County Jail, and awaits his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“We are continuing our investigation and providing support to the crime victim,” Berlin said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

