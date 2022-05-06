Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ceremony held for fallen MDOC officers

Yellow rose presented to family of fallen officer at CMCF
Yellow rose presented to family of fallen officer at CMCF
By Howard Ballou
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials, families and friends took time to honor fallen corrections officers and employees at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County on Thursday.

There have been 23 fallen MDOC officers and employees and they were recognized and remembered in the special service.

Of those honored, nine were in the line of duty and 14 were active duty MDOC employees.

Family members were there for the ceremony highlighting the sacrifice made by their loved ones on behalf of the state.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann noted that MDOC hasn’t lost an officer since 2015 and he attributes that to the level of training they now receive.

Hosemann said, “Every day they come out here and do some very difficult work. And so I think today, while we look back all the way to 2015, the last one six or seven years ago, we still need to come every time and tell the people that we care about their state employees, they work for us and they do work that we really need to see.”

Bagpipes played Amazing Grace as a yellow rose was given in remembrance of each officer.

The ceremony for MDOC law enforcement officers joins the National Peace Officers Memorial Day established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

May 15 is the official day, but law enforcement agencies nationwide hold their own services throughout the month.

