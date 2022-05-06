Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River on Saturday as 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson.(Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crew members recovered a body in the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish, Thursday afternoon.

The body was confirmed by the father of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson. She was found near Domino Sugar Refinery in St. Bernard Parish.

Just on Monday, the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole was located near Cresent Park bridge at Piety and Chartres streets.

New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris...
New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris from the Mississippi River.(WVUE-Fox 8)

A teacher at L.B. Landry High School confirmed the body found was that of Kevin Poole, a 15-year-old who jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue two sisters, Brandy and Ally Wilson, on April 23.

15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally Wilson.(Family)

The 8-year-old sister, Ally Wilson still remains missing at this time.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters

‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Yellow rose presented to family of fallen officer at CMCF
Ceremony held for fallen MDOC officers
Cameras banned from T’Kia Bevily trial
Bond denied for Facebook personality facing 1st-degree murder charge
Crystal Spring shooting victim charged with the murder of his girlfriend claims he’s being...
Crystal Spring shooting victim charged with the murder of his girlfriend claims he’s being railroaded