Board of Aldermen delays vote on proposed Highland Colony development

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - It will likely be more than a month before the Ridgeland mayor and Board of Aldermen considers giving the green light to a controversial mixed-use development planned for Highland Colony Parkway.

Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to extend the petition and application time for a conditional use permit for Mattiace Properties to June 21.

Aldermen were expected to vote on whether to grant the permit at its May 2 meeting.

However, that vote was delayed at the request of the developer, Mayor Gene McGee said.

Developer Andrew Mattiace is proposing a mixed-use project that would include 280 residential units along Highland Colony Parkway near Lake Castle Road.

The city’s zoning board recommended denying the request after a public hearing in April.

McGee did not know why Mattiace had asked for a time extension.

Officials with the Mattiace Company had not responded to our request for comment.

