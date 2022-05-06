7 arrested in Pike Co. drug bust
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people after a search warrant was done at a home on Dogwood Lane.
The narcotics division was able to seize nearly 80 grams of meth, over 250 grams of marijuana and two grams of heroin, along with various drug paraphernalia.
These seven people were arrested and charged:
- Justin Gaudin - trafficking a controlled substance, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia
- Serena Allen Dubois - possession of a controlled substance
- Elizabeth Rutland - possession of a controlled substance
- Samuel Avery - possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Karen Gonzales - possession of paraphernalia
- Brandon Dixon - possession of paraphernalia
- Joseph Rutland - possession of paraphernalia
