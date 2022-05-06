7 arrested in Pike Co. drug bust

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people after a search warrant was done at a home on Dogwood Lane.

The narcotics division was able to seize nearly 80 grams of meth, over 250 grams of marijuana and two grams of heroin, along with various drug paraphernalia.

These seven people were arrested and charged:

Justin Gaudin - trafficking a controlled substance, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia

Serena Allen Dubois - possession of a controlled substance

Elizabeth Rutland - possession of a controlled substance

Samuel Avery - possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Karen Gonzales - possession of paraphernalia

Brandon Dixon - possession of paraphernalia

Joseph Rutland - possession of paraphernalia

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.