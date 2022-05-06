Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

21-year-old killed following two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett.

It happened Friday afternoon around 1:30.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Armada driven by Jaden K. Gibson, 21, of Mendenhall collided with a northbound utility truck.

Gibson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says one of the vehicles caught on fire. Due to the accident, there was a temporary road closure.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

The electric vehicle infrastructure in Mississippi will soon be expanding
The electric vehicle infrastructure in Mississippi will soon be expanding
Man dies after being hit by truck while riding bike on Hwy. 80 in Morton
Highland Colony development.
Board of Aldermen delays vote on proposed Highland Colony development
Mychae Goode
Police: Mother charged after dropping baby out window
The electric vehicle infrastructure in Mississippi will soon be expanding