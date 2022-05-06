21-year-old killed following two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett.

It happened Friday afternoon around 1:30.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Armada driven by Jaden K. Gibson, 21, of Mendenhall collided with a northbound utility truck.

Gibson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says one of the vehicles caught on fire. Due to the accident, there was a temporary road closure.

