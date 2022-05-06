Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.(SLU Police)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University police have released the identity of the suspect accused of abducting a student from campus and sexually assaulting her Thursday (May 5) morning.

Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.(SLU Police)

Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone. Police say that Harris is from Jackson, Mississippi, and is not a student at the school.

Harris was taken into custody at an apartment complex off of Highway 51 by Southeastern and Hammond city police. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the effort.

A review of surveillance footage in the area and tips from the community identifying the white Suburban driven by Harris led to his arrest four hours after the crime was reported by the victim.

READ MORE Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say

Police say that at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Harris drove up to the victim, who was sitting in her car in a parking lot at North Oak and Dakota Streets. The victim told police that Harris forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her at a location off-campus, and dropped her off somewhere in a different location in Tangipahoa Parish.

The victim found a way to reach her boyfriend in Livingston Parish and they reported the crime to the sheriff there. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office promptly reported the case to Southeastern police who launched the investigation.

Those with potential information about this case are asked to call campus police at 985-549-2222.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Jackson teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student
Jackson teen charged with abducting, raping Louisiana college student
WLBT at 4p
Colonial Circle Bridge will see renovations soon
Jackson applying for ARPA money to repair Colonial Circle, other closed bridges
One person killed following two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Puckett; temporary road closure
Willie Nelson postpones Brandon show due to positive COVID-19 case in the band