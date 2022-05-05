XFL to host HBCU showcase at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The XFL, a revived pro football league owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is scouting Mississippi for football talents.

The league will host an HBCU showcase for players at Jackson State University on Saturday, July 16, as they look for players from HBCU schools to fill their teams’ rosters.

It’s one of six planned showcases the league has scheduled over this summer. The players who impress the most at these events will be included in the player pool for the XFL Draft ahead of the 2023 season.

“These showcases are an incredible opportunity for passionate players to show up and ball out for a chance to join the XFL,” Johnson said in a press release. “The XFL is all about being at the intersection of dreams and opportunity. It is our goal to make football more accessible to more players, and our highly experienced team of coaches and personnel directors are ready to help make these professional football dreams come true. The door is open for elite talent across the country to join the XFL – including my home state of Hawai’i. I’m looking forward to seeing these players bringing their best and leaving it all out on the field.”

Chairwoman and Owner Dany Garcia says JSU was selected to reflect the XFL’s “core values of diversity, inclusivity and accessibility.”

The XFL was originally launched in 2001 and revived in 2018. The revival season in 2020 lasted just five weeks before being shut down due to COVID-19 complications. After filing for bankruptcy, the league was purchased by Johnson and Garcia.

The 2023 XFL season is scheduled to kick off in February.

The showcase is invitation only and will be closed to the public.

Those interested in registering for the showcase can click here.

