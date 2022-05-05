Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman taken to hospital after train crashes into car in Clinton

The damage left behind after the crash.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after the vehicle she was in was hit by a train.

The crash happened at the train tracks at Oakwood and Main Streets in Clinton.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what circumstances led up to the crash.

