Woman taken to hospital after train crashes into car in Clinton
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after the vehicle she was in was hit by a train.
The crash happened at the train tracks at Oakwood and Main Streets in Clinton.
The woman’s condition is unknown.
It’s unclear what circumstances led up to the crash.
