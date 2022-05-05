Woman taken to hospital after train crashes into car in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after the vehicle she was in was hit by a train.

The crash happened at the train tracks at Oakwood and Main Streets in Clinton.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what circumstances led up to the crash.

Train collides with car here in Clinton. According to police, a woman was taken to the hospital and was still conscious. It’s unclear how the driver ended up in this situation. @WLBT pic.twitter.com/4X9qaO0X7O — Brendan Hall (@HallReports) May 5, 2022

