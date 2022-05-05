WLBT’s Things To Know 5/5/2022: Breast milk donations, T’Kia Bevily trial latest, Transgender youth report

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Breast milk donations

It’s a difficult time for many new parents right now due to the shortage of baby formula. For many mothers who cannot breastfeed, they are left searching for ways to feed their hungry newborns. Empty shelves in the baby formula aisles have many mothers who can’t breastfeed feed asking, What am I going to do? At a local milk bank, 100 ml of breast milk can cost a parent $12. This means by the time a child is 6 months old and drinking 720 ml per day, a family could spend $72 dollars per day on food alone; something many new parents can’t afford.

2. Day 3 of T’Kia Bevily murder trial

It was a chaotic Day 3 in the capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily. Testimony was paused for a while after the judge had issues with the pool camera inside the courtroom. When the trial started, the Hattiesburg Patriot News Media was the only camera Judge Tomika Irving allowed inside the courtroom. Now, that will no longer be the case. The judge denied that camera request after she said the photographer kept a Facebook Live feed going even after she sent the court into recess for lunch. Following that decision, investigators searched the entire courtroom for any audio or listening devices. Also following that decision, defense attorney Dennis Sweet requested the first of two mistrial. Both were denied.

3. Transgender youth report

A new study has found that most transgender kids who go through a social transition tend to stick with it. A social transition means when a child changes their name or pronoun or wear clothes aligned with their chosen gender identity. The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12. Five years after their initial transition, 94 percent were still living as transgender girls or boys. A small percentage re-transitioned, either re-identifying as their birth sex or identifying as non-binary. Most often, that happened before the age of 10.

