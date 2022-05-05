Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Facebook personality ‘Polo’ makes initial appearance in Clinton Municipal Court

From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality arrested for murder in Clinton.
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality arrested for murder in Clinton.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Facebook and radio personality William ‘Polo’ Edwards is expected to make his initial appearance Thursday in Clinton Municipal Court.

Edwards was arrested Tuesday in New Orleans. He is accused of murdering a local activist Sunday evening.

Click here to watch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

'Polo' to make initial court appearance
Mayor says Richard's Disposal will continue picking up trash
Circuit judge won’t answer whether Jackson’s mayor can veto a council no vote; dismisses his suit
The suspect is described as a male 5′7 tall with small knots in his hair and was driving a...
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, campus police say
Tesla
Tesla bringing dealership to Brandon