WATCH LIVE: Facebook personality ‘Polo’ makes initial appearance in Clinton Municipal Court
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Facebook and radio personality William ‘Polo’ Edwards is expected to make his initial appearance Thursday in Clinton Municipal Court.
Edwards was arrested Tuesday in New Orleans. He is accused of murdering a local activist Sunday evening.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.