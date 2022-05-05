Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tesla bringing dealership to Brandon

Tesla
Tesla(Pixabay)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tesla is in the process of bringing its first dealership to Mississippi.

According to a press release, local developers RCI, LLC and Trihelm Properties are working to convert an old property into a new dealership.

The building, at 255 MarLyn Drive, is under renovation and is expected to be ready for Tesla to begin operations before the end of 2022.

It will be located right next to Gray-Daniels Nissan.

Tesla, largely owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is known for its electric vehicles.

There is a Tesla Service Center in Pearl, but no dealerships currently in Mississippi, or neighboring states Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality arrested for murder in Clinton.
WATCH LIVE: Facebook personality ‘Polo’ makes initial appearance in Clinton Municipal Court
'Polo' to make initial court appearance
Mayor says Richard's Disposal will continue picking up trash
Circuit judge won’t answer whether Jackson’s mayor can veto a council no vote; dismisses his suit
The suspect is described as a male 5′7 tall with small knots in his hair and was driving a...
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, campus police say