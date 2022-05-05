Tesla bringing dealership to Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tesla is in the process of bringing its first dealership to Mississippi.

According to a press release, local developers RCI, LLC and Trihelm Properties are working to convert an old property into a new dealership.

The building, at 255 MarLyn Drive, is under renovation and is expected to be ready for Tesla to begin operations before the end of 2022.

It will be located right next to Gray-Daniels Nissan.

Tesla, largely owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is known for its electric vehicles.

There is a Tesla Service Center in Pearl, but no dealerships currently in Mississippi, or neighboring states Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana.

