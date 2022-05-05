Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Over $10M in federal funds earmarked for JSU, Tougaloo and others to boost economy

Jackson State University(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University and Tougaloo College are two of several organizations expected to receive a total of $10,527,500 in government funds, earmarked for economic needs.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) voted to secure the Community Project Funding for “some of the most pressing needs.”

“These investments support underserved areas and foster economic development, making a real difference in the lives of so many in our community. I am proud to have fought for funding that will make our community healthier, safer, stronger, and even more resilient,” Congressman Thompson said.

Here are all the projects:

  • $300,000 for Mississippi Delta Disaster Relief Shelter
  • $2,250,000 for Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation Facility Revitalization
  • $225,000 for Bolivar County Community Facility
  • $2,250,000 for IT Montgomery Home Restoration
  • $37,500 for Cary Christian Center Facility
  • $1,465,000 for Rural Hinds County Utilization Project
  • $3,000,000 for Jackson State University Center for Living, Learning and Cultural Engagement
  • $1,000,000 for Tougaloo College, Tougaloo, MS for the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice

The legislation will be voted on by the Senate and signed into law by President Biden later this week.

