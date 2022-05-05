Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Officers apply tourniquet to teen after being shot in Kosciusko

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation has been launched after a teenager was shot in Kosciusko.

Early Thursday morning, officers heard the sound of gunshots. While driving to where the sound came from, officers received a call that there was a person who had been shot.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found Jatavius Noel, 19, and began giving him medical aid, including applying a tourniquet to his bullet wound.

Noel was then taken from the scene by an ambulance.

Police ask that if you or someone you know has information about the incident, to contact Investigator Cody Williams with the Kosciusko Police Department.

