Mississippi man faces additional murder charge in shooting deaths of his father and brother

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi man now faces two murder charges, one for killing his brother and another for killing his father.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Edward Garren, 33, murdered his father, 68-year-old Horace “Bimbo” Garren, and brother, 44-year-old Christopher Horace Garren, around 2:30 p.m. on April 30.

Matthew Garren initially was charged with murder for shooting and killing his brother.

The sheriff’s office announced Thursday that autopsy results confirmed Matthew Garren also shot and killed his father, warranting a murder charge.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were found shot and killed in the back yard of the residence.

Matthew Garren fled the scene, but was later located in a wooded area by a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

