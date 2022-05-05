JPS: Student receives minor injuries after attempted robbery outside Murrah High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson student received minor injuries after reportedly being the victim of a crime on Wednesday.

According to a press release by Jackson Public Schools, at 2:20 p.m. on May 4, an attempted robbery of a student was reported outside Murrah High School.

Jackson and campus police responded and are currently investigating. The student received minor injuries, the press release stated.

Police are looking for the suspect, who drove away in a brown SUV.

