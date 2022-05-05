Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A storm system is moving in this evening with gusty winds and possibly small hail.  Severe weather is possible, but it’s a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5 risk with 1 being the lowest.  The storms will fizzle out as they approach and move through the area tonight.  A secondary batch might fire up in the early morning hours before sunrise, but it doesn’t look overly impressive either.  Temperatures tonight will drop into the 60s.  Highs will reach the middle 80s as skies clear Friday.  The weekend looks warm with highs in the 80s Saturday and in the lower 90s Mother’s Day with both days having plenty of sunshine.  Record high temperatures may take place Monday through Wednesday of next week with sunny and dry conditions.  Highs will reach the middle 90s.  Average high this time of year is 81 degrees.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Storms possible into this evening
First Alert Forecast: tracking storm risk this evening and overnight
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm & breezy ahead of storm risk late Thursday, early Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy & breezy ahead of storm risk late Thursday, early Friday
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: