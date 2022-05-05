First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A storm system is moving in this evening with gusty winds and possibly small hail. Severe weather is possible, but it’s a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5 risk with 1 being the lowest. The storms will fizzle out as they approach and move through the area tonight. A secondary batch might fire up in the early morning hours before sunrise, but it doesn’t look overly impressive either. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 60s. Highs will reach the middle 80s as skies clear Friday. The weekend looks warm with highs in the 80s Saturday and in the lower 90s Mother’s Day with both days having plenty of sunshine. Record high temperatures may take place Monday through Wednesday of next week with sunny and dry conditions. Highs will reach the middle 90s. Average high this time of year is 81 degrees.

