First Alert Forecast: warm & breezy ahead of storm risk late Thursday, early Friday

THURSDAY: A storm system is poised to move through central Mississippi through late Thursday into early Friday. Ahead of it, clouds and fog will be possible early with winds beginning to pick up gradually through the day - gusting to 25-30 mph. Highs, ahead of the storm chances, will be well in the 80s to near 90. Storm chances start moving into the South Delta by late afternoon or early evening, spreading across the area through the evening hours. Another wave looks to move through overnight. Both waves could feature a few strong storms with strong winds, large hail and even a tornado risk. Severe threat remains limited, but still possible. Lows will drop into the 60s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: Most of the rain and storms will exit before sunrise with clearing expected through Friday morning. Slightly drier air will filter in the storm’s wake, bringing sunshine back through the day. Highs will range from the lower to middle 80s north; middle to upper 80s south. Expect lows in the lower to middle 60s under mostly to partly clear skies.

EXTENDED PERIOD: While a shower or two could mix early Saturday, most of the weekend looks dry and trending hotter. Highs Saturday will top out in the middle to upper 80s. An expansive upper ridge will help to take highs to late July – early August levels – in the lower to middle 90s from Mother’s Day Sunday through much of next week, flirting with record territory at times. Upper lows anchored to our northwest and southeast will help to keep this pattern in place.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.