First Alert Forecast: tracking storm risk this evening and overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will be a steamy and muggy one this afternoon with high temperatures forecast to peak near 90 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. While a pop-up downpour is possible this afternoon, better chances for rain/storms will arrive into the evening and overnight as a cold front approaches from the west. This system will feature a Marginal to Slight Risk for strong to severe storms across central and southwest MS during this time. Main threats include damaging winds gusts and hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out as well.

The risk for any severe storms should end near sunrise Friday morning as the showers and storms clear out of our area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the wake of the front with highs in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Expect overnight lows into Saturday morning to fall to the lower 60s.

Our weekend will consist of mostly dry conditions as temperatures trend upwards. We should reach the middle 80s on Saturday before climbing to the lower to middle 90s on Sunday for Mother’s Day as upper-level ridging builds in overhead. Near record breaking high temperatures in the 90s will carry into next week as summer-like weather continues.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.