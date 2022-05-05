Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Body found near Battlefield Park and Highway 80

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Coroner are investigating a death on University Boulevard in Jackson.

The incident happened near Battlefield Park and Highway 80.

WLBT crews saw a body lying on the ground, but police have yet to confirm that information.

At least seven JPD units were on the scene and investigators had the road around the crime scene blocked off for several hours.

As of 6:20 a.m. Thursday, the scene is clear.

We are working to learn more information and will bring you those details as they become available.

