Body found near Battlefield Park and Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Coroner are investigating a death on University Boulevard in Jackson.

The incident happened near Battlefield Park and Highway 80.

WLBT crews saw a body lying on the ground, but police have yet to confirm that information.

At least seven JPD units were on the scene and investigators had the road around the crime scene blocked off for several hours.

As of 6:20 a.m. Thursday, the scene is clear.

We are working to learn more information and will bring you those details as they become available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.