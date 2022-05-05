Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Criminal Apprehension Team with JPD takes guns and drugs off the streets

The operation focused on violent outstanding warrants
Officers say criminals just become more innovative in ways to get their hands on more guns.
By Maggie Wade
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Criminal Apprehension Team with the Jackson Police Department and its partners take more guns and drugs off the streets.

Commander Abraham Thompson says the warrants were for crimes ranging from shooting into an...
This is the latest haul of illegal weapons and marijuana from just last week.

This CAT operation resulted in the arrests of ten individuals who had violent outstanding warrants ranging from shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault and convicted felons in possession of firearms.

Some of the 10 individuals arrested were convicted felons in possession of firearms.
Investigators say what you see are the weapons of choice for criminals.

Commander Abraham Thompson with JPD said, “We do know that even with the impact that we’re making, they are always trying to find innovative ways to bring more guns in, whether it be across state lines, whether it be breaking into vehicles to obtain them. We just still gotta continue the fight to continue to remove these guns.”

Commander Thompson says it will take more cooperation from law abiding citizens with officers to find and keep illegal guns off the streets.

