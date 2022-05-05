Circuit judge won’t answer whether Jackson’s mayor can veto a council no vote; dismisses his suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major legal blow has been dealt to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s efforts to keep the Richard’s Disposal emergency contract in place.

Thursday, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson said she would not rule on whether the mayor could veto a no vote of the city council and dismissed his case.

Deshun Martin, attorney for the Jackson City Council, says the case will be transferred now to the chancery court, where it first arose. He is confident the judge in the chancery case will rule in the council’s favor. “I fundamentally believe that he understands the law. We are 100 percent correct,” he said.

The ruling comes a day after WLBT learned the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration ordered Richard’s to vacate Hawkins Field as expeditiously as possible.

On April 4, Lumumba filed an emergency request for declaratory judgment in circuit court seeking a ruling on whether he could veto a council vote to reject a contract.

Peterson, though, said the question should be answered by the chancery court, which is where it arose, and transferred the matter to Hinds County Chancery Court.

“The mayor’s argument concerning ‘his authority to veto negative actions’ is a concept originating from the chancery court action,” she wrote. “This is indisputable.”

At question is a footnote included in a March 31 ruling handed down by special appointed Chancery Judge Jess Dickinson.

In the ruling, Dickinson said a contract had to be approved by the council to be binding. However, the judge also included a footnote in the five-page decision, which appeared to give the mayor the ability to veto a council no vote.

Judge appears to give mayor a way to keep Richard's emergency contract in place, even without the council's full support. (WLBT)

A day later, Dickinson vacated his initial ruling and entered a new one sans the footnote. He said that state law allowed for the mayor to veto a negative action by the council, but he should not have addressed it because the question was not before them.

Days later, Dickinson held a hearing to determine whether he should answer the veto question but again declined to do so after attorneys for the mayor said he shouldn’t.

The mayor sought relief in circuit court, after Dickinson vacated his initial decision, but before the hearing.

Peterson transferred the case back to chancery court on April 5, prior to the hearing, but no action on the mayor’s questions was taken. Later, attorneys for the mayor asked Peterson to reconsider her decision.

“The court found that the ‘emergency’ legal argument in the instant action arose from the pending chancery court controversy, directly; thus, requiring that the action be heard in the chancery court pursuant to the priority-of-jurisdiction rule,” the judge wrote. “The court finds no mistake or error ordering the transfer. The court, further, finds no reasonable basis to reconsider.”

Richard’s Disposal began picking up trash in Jackson on April 1. The mayor brought on the firm in the spring to pick up trash as part of an emergency hauling contract. However, that agreement has not been approved by the city council. The council has also yet to authorize paying the firm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.