Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Cameras banned from T’Kia Bevily trial

T'Kia Bevily walks into court for her murder trial.
T'Kia Bevily walks into court for her murder trial.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The public will no longer be able to watch T’Kia Bevily’s murder trial.

After a chaotic third day of the trial Wednesday, Judge Tomika Irving instructed Hattiesburg Patriot News Media to stop filming. The judge denied that camera request after she said the photographer kept a Facebook Live feed going even after she sent the court into recess for lunch.

Before the trial began, Hattiesburg Patriot was the only camera allowed inside the courtroom. WLBT’s request for a camera was denied.

After the sole camera was forced to leave, another WLBT camera request was sent, and also denied.

This is the statement that accompanied the denial:

Bevily, from Claiborne County, remains on trial for the 2017 murder of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith, her stepdaughter. The trial is being held in Monroe County.

Bevily was found guilty in January 2021 and sentenced to life in prison, but was granted a new trial when it was discovered that one of the jurors was the victim’s great uncle.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Jackson State University
Over $10M in federal funds earmarked for JSU, Tougaloo and others to boost economy
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 5/5/2022: Breast milk donations, T’Kia Bevily trial latest, Transgender youth report
When I taste tequila
7 spots to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo around the Metro
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm & breezy ahead of storm risk late Thursday, early Friday