7 spots to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo around the Metro

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

We’re celebrating Cinco De Mayo here in Jackson! So do you get excited about the holiday for the drinks, or for the food?

According to my Instagram poll, 55% of you say it’s all drinks! So here’s a list of 7 places that are going to keep the drink specials going all day and night!

Green Ghost Tacos

Cinco De Mayo at Green Ghost Tacos is another excuse to party! There will be live entertainment from 5pm - 8pm , and drink specials on $5 - $7 Altos Margaritas, frozen or on the rocks. When it comes to beer, they will keep the Coronas, and Dos Equis coming priced between $5 and $10.

Papitos Grill

On May 5th at Papitos Grill you get two for one pricing on beers and margaritas, and shots of house tequila are only $2.

Babalu

Did you know Dwayne The Rock Johnson is in the tequila business? He owns Teremana tequila and Cinco De Mayo is the perfect day to try it out! Guac on the Rock is his way of saying thank you! If you go to Babalu tomorrow and order a cocktails with Teremana tequila with a side of guac be sure to keep your receipt! That’s because if you take a picture of it then upload it on guacontherock.com, they will reimburse you up to $10 for your guac!

Cinco De Mayo

A restaurant with this name has a lot to live up to, and on the 5th of May, Cinco de Mayo will not disappoint! You can count on spending just $5 on margaritas, shots of 1800 or Jose Cuervo tequila, and seltzers. Reps from 1800 and Jose Cuervo will come into the restaurant and buy shots for customers throughout the day so you just might get lucky!

El Potrillo

El Potrillo takes Cinco de Mayo very seriously with a full menu dedicated to the holiday. Try out a fajita pineapple, or their classic Potrillo dip with one of their many margaritas.

Sombra Mexican Kitchen

With food, live music, and drinks it’s a Cinco De Mayo party all day at Sombra! Chad Wesley is playing from 2:30 pm - 5:30pm. And Jason Turner starts at 6pm - 9pm. While your enjoying the music, you have to try their margarita flight!

Cazadores

Spend the day enjoying some of the classic dishes, and drink specials over at Cazadores in Ridgeland!

