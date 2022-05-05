10 Festivals and Events this Summer around the Metro

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) -

The summer is packed in Jackson! Check out this list of 10 events and festivals across the metro to add to your schedule.

Mercantile Mississippi - Friday, May 6th and Saturday, May 7th at the Trade Mart

Mercantile Mississippi will feature more than 200 vendors from the Magnolia state and beyond. Expect to see jewelry, apparel, home décor, food products, and more! Doors open at 10am on Friday, and you can shop till 6pm. Then on Saturday, doors open at 9am and you can shop till 5pm.

Art, Wine, and Wheels - Friday, May 6th - Sunday, May 8th at Renaissance at Colony Park

The art part of this event will feature clay, mixed media, drawings, jewelry, and more! The kids will have activities in the kids corner, and even pets are invited! So it’s fun for the entire family.

When it comes to the wine, the 2022 Sante South Wine Festival is in its 17th year as Mississippi’s largest food and wine event. This part of the event is Saturday, May 7th at 7:30 pm. Proceeds go toward The MIND Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. You can purchase tickets here.

Now, we’re talking wheels. The Natchez Trace Century Ride starts Friday, May 6th at 6:30pm, and continues Saturday starting at 7am at Old Trace Park. Bikers choose between 8, 25, 50, 62, and 100 miles for riders with all experience levels.

Mississippi Makers Festival - Saturday, May 7th at the Two MS Museums

Headlining this year are the North Mississippi All-stars. The event as free as you enjoy Mississippi made art, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more!

Flowood Family Festival- Saturday, May 14th at 694 Liberty Park Drive

Grammy winning country artist, Clint Black headlines this free concert at Liberty Park. Diamond Rio, a six piece country music band will also perform! This festival has been going on since 1999, and is known as the start of summer! Enjoy local food, live music, activities for kids, and even a firework show!

JXN Fest- May 27th - 29th at Buddy Butts Park

This three day festival puts local artists and national talent center stage... well on three stages in one of Jackson’s oldest parks. Lucky Daye, Dear Silas, Rodney Atkins, Four Washington, Big K.R.I.T, Valencrime, and Kenny Pahina are only a few artists that will be performing. But it’s not only about the music, JXN Fest also celebrates local creatives and makers with more than 40 food and art vendors.

Byram Swinging Bridge Festival - Saturday, June 18th at Jackson Dragway

Festival goers can expect live music, a car show, carnival rides, and even fireworks in the heart of Byram. Rocking the Swinging Bridge Festival is a great reason to bring the whole family out.

Juneteenth R&B Jam - Sunday, June 19th at the Mississippi Coliseum

Grammy award winning artists Monica, Ne-yo, team up with August Alsina to celebrate the culture and R&B!

Juneteenth Festival / Business Expo- Sunday, June 19th at Smith Park

This is a family event is from 12 - 7pm at Smith Park in Jackson. It’s all about supporting local black owned businesses! To get involved, or for more information reach out to Robin Knox at (228)249-4966 or queenbyroe@gmail.com.

2022 Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest - Thursday, June 20th - Sunday, July 3rd Kicks off at the Canton Town Square

This is a weekend filled with fun and unique experiences on hot air balloons! Events will take place in Canton and Ridgeland, and more details are to come.

Wells Fest 2022- Saturday, September 24th 9:30am - 4:30 pm at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park

This years Wells Fest is 38 years in the making self proclaimed as Jacksons original music festival. The event is free and 100% of the proceeds go to non profit, The Good Samaritan Center. The festival kicks off at 9:30 with a pet parade, followed by live non-stop music from 10am - 4pm on two stages. Artists will be dropped in September. The festival will also include a plant sale, silent auction, vendors, and more!

If you want to add a festival or event to the list, email anisa.sakile@wlbt.com

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.