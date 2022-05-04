WLBT’s Things To Know 5/4/22: Family of alleged Mudbug shooter speaks out, Clinton murder suspect, and Alabama corrections officer and inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Family of alleged Mudbug shooter speaks out

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry. (WLBT)

The whole system failed him. That’s the message family members want to get out about Calvin Berry, one of two teens arrested following a shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Saturday night. Calvin, who is 15, is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident. He is being charged as an adult. Family members are still processing the situation. “I’m about to sink. At 93, I’m about to sink,” said Calvin’s grandmother, Julie Proctor. “But I got a father upstairs. That’s who’s holding me up.” Proctor said her son’s late father tried to get Calvin the emotional help he needed, but was unable to. Another relative questioned why Calvin’s bond was never revoked after he got into a fight at the Learning Center, the Rankin County School District’s alternative school. It was unclear when that incident occurred. Calvin attended the Learning Center from September to last week, before he was arrested by deputies in relation to the shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

2. Clinton murder suspect

Hinds County officials are working now to return an accused killer back to Hinds County. William Edwards was arrested in New Orleans Tuesday. He’s accused of murdering a local activist Sunday evening. The next step in the process involves extradition. If Williams were to waive extradition, he could be back in Hinds County as early as Wednesday. However, if he fights it, the process to get him back in Mississippi could take longer. Investigators were at Edwards’s downtown loft going through his things earlier in the day Tuesday, searching for clues and evidence. They bagged and processed several items found inside his home.

3. Alabama corrections officer and inmate

A manhunt is underway for an inmate and missing officer (CNN, WAAY, WAFF, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE).

The U.S. Marshals Service is calling the Alabama corrections officer and inmate who have been missing since Friday “dangerous,” according to a release posted on their website. Investigators confirmed that Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, one that inmates called “special.” That relationship has been confirmed through independent investigation, WAFF reported. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service released a statement that says the two may be driving a 2007 Ford Edge with a gold or copper look to it. There may be damage to the left rear bumper. The two are considered armed and dangerous, and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun. Authorities said not to approach them if you see them.

