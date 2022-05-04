Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Weapon found on student at Northwest Rankin High

Northwest Rankin High School
Northwest Rankin High School(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A student was found with a weapon on campus at Northwest Rankin High School.

Rankin County School District says the weapon was discovered by Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

RCSO was investigating the student due to “an off-campus incident over the weekend,” according to the district.

Deputies recovered the gun and there was no further incident at the school.

WLBT is reaching out to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office for clarity on what the incident from the weekend involved.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Mississippi Makers Fest This Weekend
Police: Evidence related to Clinton homicide found in William Edwards’s truck, hotel room
Police: Evidence related to Clinton homicide found in William Edwards’s truck, hotel room
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Hinds Co. Coroner identifies teen shooter killed at Mudbug Festival