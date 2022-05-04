Weapon found on student at Northwest Rankin High

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A student was found with a weapon on campus at Northwest Rankin High School.

Rankin County School District says the weapon was discovered by Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

RCSO was investigating the student due to “an off-campus incident over the weekend,” according to the district.

Deputies recovered the gun and there was no further incident at the school.

WLBT is reaching out to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office for clarity on what the incident from the weekend involved.

