Reactions vary on U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leak on abortion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme court indicates Roe v. Wade may be overturned.

The pink house on State Street is the only facility in the state where abortions are performed. Tuesday, the clinic was operating as usual, but for how long?

Abortion has been legal in the U.S. for 49 years after the landmark Roe v. Wade case. The leaked February draft opinion from the Supreme Court is getting mixed reactions.

“We pray that it will go through in a timely manner. Because every time and every day this doesn’t pass on through and not be held up different ways, babies will be killed,” said pro-life supporter Laura Duran.

“We need for our leaders to hear that women’s rights are human rights. Women’s bodies belong to themselves,” said pro-choice supporter Sharon Lobert. “So reproductive decisions are decisions that are made by a woman with her family, with her physician, that’s the places those decisions should be made.”

Mississippi Senator Chris McDaniel tweeted, “Looks like Roe v. Wade is history. Prayers answered!”

“This is the most critical moment for abortion access that we’ve seen in nearly five decades,” said Lauren Frazier Communications and Marketing Director for Planned Parenthood Southeast. “We’re aware of that, and it’s honestly disheartening to see that we’re here. Why are we still in this fight for bodily autonomy”.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted, “Everyone is rightly outraged over the alleged leak in the Mississippi abortion case. Let’s think bigger. For decades, America has been uniquely radical in the West. Our abortion laws look like China & North Korea. Please pray for wisdom & courage for SCOTUS. Countless lives can be saved!”

“People should have the right to decide when and if they bear children, and we will continue to fight for that whether through legal means, through legislative means. We will be on the ground fighting this,” said MS ACLU Police Counsel Vara Lyons.

The draft is not the final court opinion, but officials say it would give abortion power over to the states. Many states, including Mississippi, are expected to ban the procedure.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.