Police: Evidence related to Clinton homicide found in William Edwards’s truck, hotel room(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - Louisiana police are releasing more information after the arrest of a local Facebook personality who was wanted for a murder in Clinton.

William Edwards, who is also known as “Cipher”, “Napoleon”, and “Polo”, was arrested in New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon after being accused of killing local activist Robert Davis on Sunday evening.

Investigators said Davis had been shot at least eight times.

According to police, detectives located Edwards’s Ford F-450 in the New Orleans area and found Edwards at that same location.

Authorities also executed a search warrant on Edwards’s truck and hotel room where they discovered additional evidence related to the Clinton homicide.

Edwards was booked into the Orleans Parish jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

Once Edwards returns to Clinton, he will face charges of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

