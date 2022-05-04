Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

No bond for alleged Mudbug Festival shooters

Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.(Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The two teens arrested in connection with the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival will remain behind bars at least until their initial hearing.

Wednesday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Calvin Berry, 15, and Leedrick Trim, 16, in connection with the Saturday night shooting that left one person dead and five others injured.

Each is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The two are being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

Both made their appearances via teleconference.

Berry is facing six additional felony charges in unrelated cases.

Trim has no previous charges.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Jackson Police Department
14-year-old killed during Jackson shooting, 2 other teens critically injured
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse
Mississippi school bus driver charged with felony child abuse

Latest News

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson
‘You do not retreat, and you do not give up your ground’ | Comm. Andy Gipson addresses Mudbug Festival shooting
WATCH: Comm. Andy Gipson addresses crime in Jackson
Byram man arrested for selling alcohol to minors
Byram man arrested, accused of selling alcohol to minors
From L to R: Jarod Sutton, Monica Sutton, Deon Johnson, and Chiquita Cavett
Delivery of marijuana, cell phones, and other items to RDC results in multiple arrests