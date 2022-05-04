Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MSDH provides public health updates on COVID-19 and West Nile

By Ashley Garner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released a public health update this week, where experts discussed COVID-19 cases and the West Nile virus.

While COVID-19 numbers in the state remain low, there has been an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over the past three weeks.

Health leaders say it’s a sign that the new BA2 variant may be leading to increasing COVID-19 activity.

They say the best way to protect yourself is to be fully vaccinated with boosters.

COVID-19 testing is also still being offered across the state.

Health leaders are also encouraging the public to protect themselves against the West Nile virus.

Two cases have been reported in the state so far this year, and with warmer temperatures on the way, more cases could pop up.

Leaders urge the public to use mosquito repellent when outdoors, avoid wooded and overgrown areas, wear long sleeves and pants when possible, and clear their yard of standing water.

