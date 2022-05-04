First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and muggy weather continues into Wednesday and Thursday.  Tuesday’s high was 86 degrees after a low of 71.  Average high this time of year is 81 and the average low is 58.  The chance of a stray shower or thundershower is 20 percent through Thursday afternoon.  Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with lows near 70.  A stronger cold front moves in Thursday night and Friday morning.  This will likely trigger thunderstorms, but severe weather is still a bit of an uncertainty.  The forecast models are not in good agreement on timing or consistent either at this point.  Damaging winds are likeliest with this event, but all forms of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding.   We are watching the time frame of 10pm Thursday thru 10am Friday.  After the front passes Friday morning, expect partly to mostly sunny weather with just a slight chance for showers as highs will be in the lower to middle 80s and overnight and morning lows will be in the 60s.  Southwest wind at 5mph through Wednesday.  Sunrise is 6:11am and the sunset is 7:44pm.

