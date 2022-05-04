First Alert Forecast: nearing 90° Wednesday ahead of storm risk late week

WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat through mid-week – expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a chance for patchy fog to be part of the morning commute. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s to near 90 – one of the warmest days of 2022. A few showers and storms could mix in from time to time; but more spots than not will remain dry. We’ll see any shower and storm chances fade after sunset with lows falling back into the 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY: A storm system is poised to move through central Mississippi through late Thursday into early Friday. Ahead of it, clouds and fog will be possible early with winds beginning to pick up gradually through the day - gusting to 25-30 mph. Highs, ahead of the storm chances, will be well in the 80s. Storm chances start moving into the South Delta by late afternoon, spreading across the area through early evening. Another wave looks to move through overnight. Both waves could feature a few strong storms with strong winds, large hail and even a tornado risk. Severe threat remains limited, but still possible.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Sunshine looks to return to the skies by Friday afternoon and we’ll quickly rebound with a mainly dry weekend. An expansive upper ridge will help to take highs to late July – early August levels – in the lower to middle 90s through much of next week, flirting with record territory at times. Upper lows anchored to our northwest and southeast will help to keep this pattern in place.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.