First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues, but fortunately, it’s not too muggy just yet. Temperatures around 90 Wednesday afternoon will drop into the lower 70s Thursday morning. A stray shower is possible. Thursday will be near 90 again with mostly sunny skies. A few showers could pop up during the afternoon, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms at night. The severe threat lies between a level1 and 2 for Central & Southwest Mississippi, out of 5, with 5 rated as the highest risk. Storms are possible anywhere from the early evening Thursday into Friday morning’s commute, but a widespread outbreak of severe weather is unlikely around here and it certainly will not storm the entire time. This is a downgrade from the threat we had in place from the Storm Prediction Center earlier. Friday will turn sunny, just slightly cooler with highs in the middle 80s. Middle to upper 80s are likely Saturday with sunshine and Mother’s will also be sunny with highs around or just over 90 degrees. Next week looks hot and humid with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 90s. South winds through Thursday at 5-10mph, becoming stronger and shifting Thursday night. Average high this time of year is 81 and the average low is 59. Sunrise is 6:10am and the sunset is 7:44pm.

