FAA says Richard’s Disposal must leave Hawkins Field ‘as expeditiously as possible’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal must leave Hawkins Field “as expeditiously as possible,” so says the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has informed Jackson Municipal Airport Authority CEO Paul Brown that it has reviewed JMAA’s lease with Richard’s, and has determined that the tenant’s proposed use of the property is incompatible with airport use.

“Therefore the proposed lease to store garbage trucks that contain residue and are partially uncontained is an incompatible land use and wildlife attractant on airport property,” the agency wrote. “Please notify the tenant that they must vacate the premises as expeditiously as possible.”

Richard’s has been housed at Hawkins since late March when the company took over garbage collections in the capital city.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes has questioned why the company would be allowed to use Hawkins Field, saying it would place garbage trucks near underserved communities.

Stokes released the letter at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

JMAA submitted a copy of the Richard’s lease to the Federal Aviation Administration to review on March 29.

The lease agreement includes 14,083 square feet of hangar, office, and storage space, as well as 22,537 square feet of paved area, and 30,002 square feet of apron space.

The letter intimates that FAA likely did not know that Richard’s would be storing garbage trucks at the facility initially.

“It has come to our attention that the equipment includes garbage trucks,” the letter states. “These trucks pose a wildlife attractant due to the nature of the garbage residue and odor.”

“Airport sponsors should maintain an appropriate environment for the safe and efficient operation of aircraft, which entails mitigating wildlife strike hazards by fencing, modifying the landscape in order to deter wildlife, or removing land uses that attract or sustain wildlife populations,” the letter reads.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba awarded a one-year emergency trash pickup contract to the firm this spring.

Lumumba, Richard’s and JMAA officials were not immediately available for comment.

FAA says Richard's can't park at JMAA property. (WLBT)

